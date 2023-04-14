 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence.

Sources said Gandhi is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.