'Public is God': Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man who was urinated on. Video

In a shocking incident that has triggered massive national outrage, a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh was urinated upon by another man, igniting a fierce debate over the treatment of indigenous communities in the state. Amidst the fury, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stepped forward to extend a hand of friendship and apologize to the victim, showing accountability.
A video capturing the incident showed Chief Minister Chouhan engaged in a conversation with Dasmat Ravat, a 36-year-old tribal from Karaundi, before proceeding to wash his feet as a gesture of respect.
Expressing his commitment to upholding the dignity and welfare of every citizen, Chouhan took to Twitter, sharing the video with a heartfelt message: "I am sharing this video with you so that everyone should understand that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Madhya Pradesh, so the public is God. Atrocities with anyone will not be tolerated. The respect of every citizen of the state is my respect."
However, critics argue that such a gesture alone cannot address the larger systemic issues faced by marginalised communities. The incident is indicative of the deeper social and economic inequalities, and comprehensive reforms and greater protection of tribal rights are the need of the hour.
The man who was caught on camera smoking and urinating on Dasmat Ravat, Pravesh Shukla, has since been arrested under the stringent National Security Act and his house was subsequently demolished. The disturbing video, which went viral, has sparked a political row in the state, with the Congress accusing the ruling BJP of not doing enough to protect tribal communities.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes strong cognizance of viral video on SM in which a man is urinating on a poor man.
The party also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. The accused is said to be an aide of a sitting BJP MLA.