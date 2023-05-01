English
    Police stop A R Rahman's Pune concert citing 10 pm deadline

    A huge crowd had gathered to attend music maestro Rahman's live concert held at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune.

    PTI
    May 01, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    No case has been registered in this connection, a senior police official said.

    After the concert was held here on Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artists and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock.

    "As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked him (Rahman) and other artists to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show," said Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, who was seen in the video asking Rahman and other artists playing music to stop by indicating at his watch.

    No case has been registered in this connection, a senior police official said.

