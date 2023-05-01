Police stop A R Rahman's Pune concert citing 10 pm deadline

After the concert was held here on Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artists and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock.

Police stopped a concert of Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune city as it went on after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday.

A huge crowd had gathered to attend music maestro Rahman's live concert held at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune.

"As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked him (Rahman) and other artists to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show," said Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, who was seen in the video asking Rahman and other artists playing music to stop by indicating at his watch.

No case has been registered in this connection, a senior police official said.