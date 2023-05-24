English
    PM Modi to virtually inaugurate UP's 'Khelo India University Games' on May 25

    Around 4,900 players from 208 universities of the country will participate in the event.

    PTI
    May 24, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the ‘Khelo India University Games’ being held in Uttar Pradesh on May 25, an official said.

    State’s sports director RP Singh told PTI that the inaugural ceremony will be held at Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow in which UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present.

    The games will be held from May 25 to June 3 in Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and the players will participate in 21 disciplines, he said.

    Singh said owing to the non-availability of a shooting range, the shooting competition will be held in Delhi.

    He added that rowing has been included for the first time.

