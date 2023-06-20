PM Modi to meet Elon Musk in US: report

PM Modi will meet Elon Musk during his state visit to the US. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his US visit this week, news agency PTI reported. PM Modi is scheduled to meet a host of prominent people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

PM Modi had met Elon Musk in 2015 when he visited the Tesla factory in the US. Their meeting is the first since Musk took over Twitter.

Apart from the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire, PM Modi will meet astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio. Other notable personalities are Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The Prime Minister is in the US at the invitation of Joe Biden and Jill Biden. The US President and First Lady will host a state dinner for PM Modi.

He will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.