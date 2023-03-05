 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Drunk student on New York-Delhi flight urinates on co-passenger, taken into custody: Report

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

The incident took place on an American Airlines flight that landed in Delhi on Saturday night. (March 4).

The student urged the passenger not to report the matter to the police, saying it would jeopardise his career. (Representational image)

A passenger of a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger on board in a drunken state, sources said on March 5.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi 10:12 pm on Saturday, March 4.

"The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the airport said.

He added that the passenger not keen on reporting the matter to police after the student apologised as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport.