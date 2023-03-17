 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Pakistani court suspends arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

The arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan was suspended to give him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained.

Imran Khan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

A top Pakistani court on Friday suspended an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained.

Khan has been holed up at his home in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters hurled stones and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former premier from arrest.

Khan, now in the opposition, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. He is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. It's one of a string of cases that the former cricket star turned Islamist politician is facing since his ouster.

He is now due in court on Saturday, after Aamer Farooq, the chief justice at the Islamabad High Court, suspended the warrant in the graft case. The court on Friday also warned Khan that he could face contempt proceedings if he again fails to show up before the judge.