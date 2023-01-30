 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crisis-hit Pakistan imported over 2,000 luxury cars: Report

Jan 30, 2023

Pakistan is grappling with a foreign exchange crisis and is looking at an urgent bailout package from IMF.

The imports took place from July to December, 2022. (Representational image)

Crisis-hit Pakistan allowed over 2,000 luxury vehicles to be imported even as shipments of essential consumer goods remained stuck at ports, according to a Dawn newspaper report.

Pakistan is grappling with a foreign exchange crisis, which has halted almost all imports. An IMF team is scheduled to visit the country this week to talk about an urgent bailout package.

The Dawn newspaper report said that Pakistan imported 164 luxury electric vehicles between July and December of 2022. There was also a jump in the imports of used luxury vehicles.

Pakistan imported nearly 1,990 such vehicles in the last six months, according to the report.