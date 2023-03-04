 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ could be transferred to India: Report

Mar 04, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Colombia wants to transfer to India and Mexico at least 70 hippos that live near deceased drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's sprawling former estate, according to CBS.

The gigantic animals pose a threat to the region's biodiversity as their numbers are increasing and they have no natural predators, experts said, also cautioning about the chances of deadly animal-human encounters.

The animals living at Escobar's former property, which is now a tourist attraction, are the descendants of the four hippos he imported illegally from Africa in 1980s.

Called cocaine hippos, they have continued to multiply since the ranch was abandoned after Escobar was shot dead by the police in 1993.