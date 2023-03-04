Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ could be transferred to India: Report

The growing number of 'cocaine hippos' has caused concern among Colombian officials.

Colombia wants to transfer to India and Mexico at least 70 hippos that live near deceased drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's sprawling former estate, according to CBS.

The gigantic animals pose a threat to the region's biodiversity as their numbers are increasing and they have no natural predators, experts said, also cautioning about the chances of deadly animal-human encounters.

The animals living at Escobar's former property, which is now a tourist attraction, are the descendants of the four hippos he imported illegally from Africa in 1980s.

Called cocaine hippos, they have continued to multiply since the ranch was abandoned after Escobar was shot dead by the police in 1993.

Their population has spread way beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch. At present, there are 130 hippos in the region, and without population control measures, their numbers could go up to 400 in the coming years.

Sterilisation of the massive animals will prove challenging and there has been outcry against plans to cull them, so transferring them is the best option the authorities have.

Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, a top animal protection and welfare officer, told CBS that plans to take the hippos to Mexico and India has been in the works for over a year.

The plan is to lure the animals into big iron containers with food and transport them through a truck to Rionegro city's international airport. From there, they were be flown to the two countries and transferred to wildlife sanctuaries.

In India, their intended destination is the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat.

"It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide," an official for the Colombian relocating authority said.

India recently received cheetahs from Namibia, as part of a reintroduction project. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952.