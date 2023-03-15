 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On camera, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty break dog-walking rules, rebuked by cops

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

In the clip posted on TikTok, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty's pet dog is seen roaming freely in London's Hyde Park, drawing a rebuke from the Metropolitan Police.

Rishi Sunak was fined while serving as Johnson's finance minister for attending a Downing Street party in June 2020. (File photo)

First he broke lockdown law. Then he was fined for not wearing a car seatbelt. Now Britain's prime minister is again in trouble with the police -- because of his dog.

Rishi Sunak and his family were filmed walking Nova the Labrador in central London's Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads to avoid worrying the wildlife.

In the clip posted on TikTok, Nova is seen roaming freely, drawing a rebuke from the Metropolitan Police.

"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules," a police statement said Tuesday, apparently referring to Sunak's wife Akshata Murty.

"The dog was put back on the lead," it said.