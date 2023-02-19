 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noted Tamil actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57, condolences pour in

Feb 19, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

As the news of the actor's demise broke, a galaxy of actors descended to pay their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in the city.

The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, South Indian Artistes' Association said.

Condolences began pouring in from all quarters of the society for renowned Tamil actor Mayilsamy, who died here early on Sunday.

Political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

"His death is irreplaceable loss to the film industry. Mayilsamy shot to fame through the popular television programme 'Comedy Time.' He is a skilled mimicry artiste and has received appreciation from Kalaignar (the late DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi)..," Stalin said in his condolence message.