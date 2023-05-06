English
    No legal system can have scenario where one keeps raking up resolved issue repeatedly says Supreme Court

    PTI
    May 06, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    The Supreme Court has said that no legal system can have a scenario where someone keeps on raking up an issue repeatedly once it is resolved at the highest level and termed it a "complete wastage of the judicial time".

    The remarks came as the apex court dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000 a plea filed by a man noting that he was dismissed from service and the matter stood closed in 2004.

    It noted that a review petition in the matter was also rejected.

    A bench of Justice S K Kaul and Justice Aravind Kumar said the petitioner has not filed a curative plea but a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution claiming that injustice has been done to him and the matter should be reopened.

    Article 32 of the Constitution gives individuals the right to move the Supreme Court for justice when they feel their fundamental rights have been infringed.

    "No legal system can have a scenario where a person keeps on raking up the issue again and again once it is resolved at the highest level. This is a complete waste of judicial time," the bench said in its order passed on May 1.

    "We, thus, dismiss this petition with costs, though we limit the amount of cost considering the petitioner is a dismissed person," it said.

    The bench directed that the cost of Rs 10,000 be deposited with the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Welfare Fund to be utilised for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) library.

