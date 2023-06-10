English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport : Report

    The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

    Reuters
    June 10, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Eva was not available for comment immediately.

    Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the Haneda airport collision

    Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

    No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

    The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

    Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet – a part at the tip of its plane's right wing – collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway.

    The collision damaged the Thai airplane's winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight, the airline said. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

    Eva was not available for comment immediately.

    Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the incident.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #aviation #Japan #world
    first published: Jun 10, 2023 12:19 pm