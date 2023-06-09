How New York surpassed Delhi briefly as the most polluted city in the world

New York had temporarily surpassed Delhi as the most polluted city in the world. (Image: @ddtsarkar/Twitter)

New York City is currently facing a severe air quality crisis as smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada blankets the city. The air quality deteriorated so much that the Big Apple surpassed New Delhi temporarily as the most polluted major city in the world, according to the global air quality tracker IQAir.

The conditions prompted city officials to take immediate action, cancelling all outdoor activities at public schools and issuing a health advisory. The advisory specifically warns individuals with respiratory issues to avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

The Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow tracker indicated that the level of PM 2.5—airborne particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter—in the city had reached a staggering 213. This level is classified as "very unhealthy," just below the most severe "hazardous" category and over 14 times higher than the WHO's safe threshold.



New York City on Wednesday had the highest levels of air pollution among major cities worldwide, surpassing even New Delhi, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast & Midwest. New Yorkers gasp for breath as NYC's air pollution reaches alarming levels. pic.twitter.com/H18qLkohpR — MJ (@MJ_007Club) June 9, 2023

The AQI has slightly improved since after the dispersion of smoke further down south and west, offering a temporary respite. The city's AQI is now classified as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," with vulnerable individuals still advised to wear masks for protection, especially when the AQI ranges between 100-150.

Extensive forest fires are ravaging the Canadian province of Quebec. The impact is not limited to New York City alone; other cities such as Detroit and Toronto have also witnessed a significant decline in air quality. The scale of the wildfires is devastating, with Canadian officials reporting the evacuation of over 1.2 lakh people at least temporarily.

The Canadian Interagency Fire Center's tracker reports a total of 418 active fires across Canada, with 245 of them being uncontrolled. As the smoke from these wildfires spreads, areas in the southern and western parts of the United States, such as Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Illinois, are also experiencing the impact.

Over 13 states in the US have issued air quality alerts, affecting an estimated 115 million people. Schools in New York have shifted to remote classes, baseball games have been postponed, and several restaurants have closed their doors due to the smoke engulfing the city.

The air quality in New York, Washington DC, and Philadelphia still remains at an "unhealthy" level. However, the situation has improved from the "code purple" seen earlier this week.