Netflix wants a flight attendant for its private jet. The salary is…

Jan 19, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

The streaming giant is looking for a Primary Flight Attendant based in California. Here are the conditions.

Are you an experienced and well-trained flight attendant in the US? You can now apply to work for Netflix on one of its private jets.

The streaming giant recently posted a job opening for a Primary Flight Attendant based in California.

"This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation," Netflix wrote in the job ad.

The professional, who will be posted on a super midsize jet, will be expected to inspect cabins, gallery and cockpit emergency equipment as well as conduct safety briefings before flights.

They must have Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified flight safety training.

The candidate is also expected to serve ground duty at the San Jose airport