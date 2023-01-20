 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ secret to success

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reed Hastings is stepping down as Netflix CEO after 25 years of leadership. Here's a look at the key principle that helped him transform a DVD-by-mail service into a global streaming giant.

Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and CEO,

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, known for his inventive leadership style, is stepping down as CEO, ending a 25-year stint during which the company grew into a global force for entertainment and technology.

Founded as a DVD-by-mail service in 1997, Netflix has today grown into a company worth over $140 billion, with 230 million subscribers globally.

What contributed to Netflix's big success? Hastings revealed it in 2017 in the Masters of Scale podcast, hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

He looked at something called "first principle thinking", which is essentially breaking down a problem to its fundamentals and asking strong questions.

Hastings hired such critical thinkers for Netflix

"We ask people to do what you would think is best for the company," the Netflix CEO said. "We don't give them any more guideline than that."