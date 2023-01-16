 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal plane crash: Chilling video by Indian passenger moments before death

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Pokhara, Nepal: At least 67 people have been killed in one of the deadliest plane crashes in Nepal's history.

The passenger who shot the video was identified as Sonu Jaiswal. (Image credit: Screengrab from Facebook video)

The final moments of the Nepal plane that crashed on January 15, killing at least 67 people on board, were caught on a Facebook live video shot by an Indian passenger, according to reports.

Sonu Jaiswal had been happily recording his Yeti Airlines flight experience on a Facebook live video with three of his companions, showing scenes inside the plane and outside its window. Their excitement soon turned to horror as the plane crashed.

Flames and passengers' screams wear caught on the video Jaiswal shot.

Warning: The clip contains sensitive content

 