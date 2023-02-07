 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NEET PG 2023: Govt extends deadline for completing MBBS internship to August 11

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

The move will benefit over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states who weren't eligible for NEET-PG 2023 exam due to delay in internship, Health ministry added.

Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date (Representative image)

The Union Health Ministry on February 7 announced that it has extended the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship till August 11 for the purpose of applying for NEET-PG 2023.

The earlier cut-off date was June 30, which was also an extension from March 31, 2023.

The move will benefit over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states who weren't eligible for NEET-PG 2023 exam due to delay in internship, the health ministry added.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3PM onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.