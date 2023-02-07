NEET PG 2023: Govt extends deadline for completing MBBS internship to August 11

The Union Health Ministry on February 7 announced that it has extended the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship till August 11 for the purpose of applying for NEET-PG 2023.

The earlier cut-off date was June 30, which was also an extension from March 31, 2023.

The move will benefit over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states who weren't eligible for NEET-PG 2023 exam due to delay in internship, the health ministry added.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3PM onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination among those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis. Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date. They are now also demanding postponement of the date of NEET-PG examination. The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5. Additionally, the health monistry also extended the deadline for dental students pursuing the BDS course. "More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship.To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023," it further stated. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News