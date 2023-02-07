English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    NEET PG 2023: Govt extends deadline for completing MBBS internship to August 11

    The move will benefit over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states who weren't eligible for NEET-PG 2023 exam due to delay in internship, Health ministry added.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
    Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date (Representative image)

    Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date (Representative image)

    The Union Health Ministry on February 7 announced that it has extended the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship till August 11 for the purpose of applying for NEET-PG 2023.

    The earlier cut-off date was June 30, which was also an extension from March 31, 2023.

    The move will benefit over 13,000 MBBS students across 5 states who weren't eligible for NEET-PG 2023 exam due to delay in internship, the health ministry added.

    Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3PM onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.