Nagaland Minister’s ‘Baazigar’ tweet after trailing, then leading in Alongtaki seat

Nagaland Elections 2023: Temjen Imna Along is leading in Alongtaki. (Image: alongimna/Twitter)

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is also the state BJP President, posted a ‘filmy’ update as votes are being counted for the state election. Along, a first time BJP MLA, had been initially leading, then trailing and is now again leading from Alongtaki constituency.

“Haar kar jitney wale ko ……….……. Kehte hai,” Along tweeted in Hindi that is famous a dialogue from the Hindi film “Baazigar” where superstar Shah Rukh Khan mouths the line. While Along left a blank, the iconic dialogue is well-known among Hindi movie aficionados. He also shared a photo of himself with the tweet.



His humorous tweet was hinting at how the tables turned for Along, who is now leading after trailing in the beginning.

The minister’s funny and viral tweets ensured a loyal fan following him. After the “Baazigar” tweet went viral with over 12,000 likes, people congratulated him in the comments, even answered the blank for him – its “Baazigar” said many while some said “Temjen Imna Along”, referring to his expected win.

Along, 42, won Alongtaki in 2018. The seat is a significant one and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The minister is contesting against JD(U)'s J. Lanu Longchar.

Along is the minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs minister in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) have surged ahead and are leading on 39 seats in the 60-member assembly.

The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018.