'Guruji ne bol diya, bas...': Nagaland minister on PM Modi praising him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all-praises for his party leader and MLA in Nagaland Temjen Imna Along at a rally where he said that the state minister was taking social media by storm. Along, a recent Twitter sensation, shared the clip and expressed his happiness.

“Guruji ne bol diya! Bas hum to dhanya ho gaye!” Along wrote in Hindi and English while sharing the short clip.

In the 32-second viral clip, PM Modi says in Hindi: “Yaha ke humare BJP President Temjen Imna ki baatein aaj pura desh sunta hai, maza leta hai. Digital platform par Nagaland and northeast ko shaandar tarike se represent kar rahe hai. Main bhi social media pe unko dekhne ka hamesha koshish karta hoon (The BJP President in Nagaland Temjen Imna is now known in the whole country, they enjoy what he says. He has been representing Nagaland and the northeast in a grand way on social media. Even I try to keep following on social media).

PM Modi’s speech was met with a rousing applause as he mentioned Along. The minister is known widely for his sense of humour that he displays regularly on Twitter. He cracks jokes on himself as well making him beloved among his followers.

He regularly posts updates on the state, Nagaland's beautiful landscape and also takes a dig at himself including his weight and that he is still unmarried.

On Valentine’s Day, he cracked Twitter up saying: “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”

Also read: Nagaland minister's photo onboard chopper is viral for his latest joke For PM Modi’s Nagaland visit, Along tweeted a photo of himself saying that he can’t express how happy he is as his “guruji” is in the state. Along is the minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs minister in Nagaland. He is a first time BJP MLA. Elections will soon be held in Nagaland with the BJP-NDPP alliance contesting in all seats of the 60-member House.

