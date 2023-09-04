N Valarmathi, the iconic voice of Chandrayaan-3 launch, had many milestones at ISRO

N Valarmathi voiced the countdown for Chandrayaan-3 in July. (Image credit: @Rajeev_GoI/X)

N Valarmathi, the iconic voice behind numerous ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) rocket launch countdowns, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, died on Sunday. Valarmathi's contribution to the nation's space program was profound, and her sudden death due to a cardiac arrest sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

The renowned scientist, who had last lent her voice to the countdown during the Chandrayaan-3 launch in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. She was 64.

Valarmathi's journey in the world of space science began in her hometown of Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. She attended the Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School and pursued her Bachelor of Engineering at the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore and furthered her academic pursuits with a Master's in Electronics and Communications from Anna University.

Her association with ISRO began in 1984, marking the inception of a brilliant trajectory in space exploration. Valarmathi's impressive portfolio included her involvement in missions such as Insat 2A, IRS IC, IRS ID, and TES.

However, her crowning achievement came when she became the project director of India's first indigenously-developed Radar Imaging Satellite, RISAT-1, which soared into space successfully in 2012.

In 2012, Valarmathi became the only second woman scientist at ISRO to head a prestigious project, following in the footsteps of T K Anuradha, the project director of the GSAT-12 mission in 2011. Her leadership in the 'PSLV-C19-RISAT-1 Mission' catapulted her to iconic status.

After the success of RISAT 1, Valarmathi had in a message for women said, "I would say all women are equally capable, and they all have very good potential; it should be properly utilized."

She attributed her success to dedication and hard work, acknowledging the invaluable support of her team and family.

Over the years, she held key positions, including deputy project director and associate project director, culminating in her appointment as project director many years back.

In recognition of her exceptional achievements, then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa presented the inaugural APJ Abdul Kalam award to Valarmathi in 2015 after the successful launch of the Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-1 in 2012.