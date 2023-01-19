 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai traffic restrictions for PM Narendra Modi visit, Mumbai Metro lines launch. See alternative routes

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train. Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings in the city ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Mumbai: A few roads have been closed to traffic ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate two Metro lines. He will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train. Traffic in parts of the city will be affected due to the VVIP visit. During his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-led government came into power, PM Modi will address BJP and Shiv Sena workers at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings in the city on January 19.

Here are the traffic restrictions in Mumbai for PM Narendra Modi’s visit:

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: Jan 19, 2023 11:08 am