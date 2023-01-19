Mumbai traffic restrictions for PM Narendra Modi visit, Mumbai Metro lines launch. See alternative routes

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate two Metro lines. He will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train. Traffic in parts of the city will be affected due to the VVIP visit. During his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-led government came into power, PM Modi will address BJP and Shiv Sena workers at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings in the city on January 19.

Here are the traffic restrictions in Mumbai for PM Narendra Modi’s visit:



No entry for heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, between 12 pm and 9 pm.



Ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction



No entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) family court towards Kurla.



No entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla.



No entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.



No entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.



No parking on any road in BKC premises.



Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla should take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway.



Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction should move along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.



Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises should take a U-turn from Valimiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.



Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector should proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax junction-family court junction and then through MMRDA junction to their desired destination.