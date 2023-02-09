English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    Reserve Bank raises policy rate to 6.5 per cent, inflation remains a worry

    The Reserve Bank has raised the repurchase rates by a quarter percentage point, the sixth increase in a row, but said persistently high core inflation, after stripping out volatile food and fuel prices, is keeping its monetary policy committee wary of declaring victory over price pressures. The central bank estimated inflation to average 5.3 per cent in 2023-24, above its 4 per cent target. It forecast the economy to expand at 6.4 per cent, slightly lower that the projection in the Economic Survey.

    Why it’s important: The quantum of rate hike was widely expected and has already been priced in. The moderation in retail inflation in recent months has led so smaller hikes that before but a pause in the tightening monetary policy cycle may take some more time.

    France’s Total puts on hold green hydrogen partnership with Adani