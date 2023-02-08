Adani Group stocks snap losing streak after eight trading sessions, some end in green

Adani Group stocks rallied in early trade on Tuesday but gave up most of the day’s gains as investors used the rebound to slash bets. Flagship Adani Enterprises shares gained as much as 25 per cent intraday before closing 14.63 per cent higher. Adani Ports gained 10 per cent intraday and closed 1.33 per cent higher. Ambuja Cements rose 1.12 percent. However, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas failed to sustain the positive momentum and declined to hit the 5 per cent lower circuit barrier.

Why it’s important: The relief rally in Adani stocks took place after the promoters repaid $1.1 billion worth of debt backed by shares in three companies. It remains to be seen whether the bounce sustains.

Government to privatize state-owned finance firms only after 2024 general elections

The plan to privatize two commercial banks and a state-run insurer may be put on hold until parliamentary elections in 2024, when the proposals will be re-assessed by the new administration. The privatization process of the banks requires changes to the Banking Regulation Act and has been put on hold as further work remains to be done before proceeding with the plan. Although the privatization may not happen, a panel of secretaries had zeroed in on Central Bank and Indian Overseas Bank as possible candidates. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said Sitharaman a general insurance company would be sold in 2021-22.

Why it’s important: The process to privatize the state-owned entities has been suspended because bearish market conditions and concerns about a global economic recession are likely to depress valuations.

Finance costs drag down operating profits for Indian companies in third quarter

After supporting profits for two-and-a-half years since the pandemic at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019-20, interest rates and finance costs have become a drag on corporate earnings. The increase in these costs comes on the back of interest rate hikes by central banks around the world to cool inflation, which shot up in 2022 because of supply disruptions. The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to increase the repo rate by a further 25 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: A rise in interest expenses combined with a shrinkage in operating profits would crimp corporate ability to service debts. This trend is likely to continue for the next few quarters.

Government aims to settle 500 court cases involving around Rs 1 lakh crore

The central government is aiming to resolve about 500 cases, involving an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore, under the new voluntary settlement scheme, which has been proposed to bring an end to its contractual disputes with private parties. The budget has proposed the Vivad se Vishwas-2 scheme to settle long-pending litigation in cases where an arbitration order has been challenged in an Indian court. Government-run companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have many disputes with private contractors. An initial estimate shows arbitration awards have been contested in court in about 500 cases.

Why it’s important: The out of court settlements will boost developer and investor confidence and free up financial resources locked in disputes. However, India’s infra sector in particular needs a framework for contract renegotiations that can minimize disputes in the first place.

Central government, Reserve Bank to hold discussions on lending apps ban

India’s home and IT ministries, along with the Reserve Bank of India, will hold talks over the next few days to decide on the next steps after the government blocked 94 online lending apps earlier this week. Representatives of several lending platforms met officials of the IT ministry in New Delhi a day after internet service providers started taking down websites of online lending companies. Fintech and lending firms have asked various departments to clear the air on why the blocking order was issued.

Why it’s important: Some of these apps either have Chinese links or are not under regulatory oversight by the Reserve Bank. Some might even have been banned over excessive consumer complaints. More clarity by the regulators and the government will help.

Electric two-wheeler makers face government ire over breaching incentive norms

The ministry of heavy industries is widening the scope of investigation into alleged misappropriation of the FAME subsidy for electric vehicles. It has asked some of the top firms in the electric two-wheeler space to explain how the maximum ex-factory price cap was being breached. India’s largest OEMs by sales in the EV two-wheeler segment are Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ola Electric, Ampere Vehicles, Ather Energy, TVS and Bajaj Auto. The ministry has written to some of the top OEMs, asking them to explain their pricing.

Why it’s important: The government subsidy given to makers of electric two-wheelers is subject to a maximum ex-factory price of Rs 1.5 lakh, which some firms have allegedly breached. The development comes after a probe on some of them violating localization norms.

Larsen and Toubro non-executive chairman A M Naik to step down in October

Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro will take a significant step in its succession plan when non-executive chairman A M Naik steps down in October, making way for successor CEO and managing director S N Subramanian to lead the board as well. He will continue to wield influence over the conglomerate’s affairs as he will remain chairman of the L&T Employee Trust, the firm’s single largest shareholder.

Why it’s important: Naik has been responsible in turning L&T into a formidable industrial behemoth. Most of the company’s revenues today come from businesses started during Naik’s rein at the helm. His successors will be expected to keep up the good work.

Taiwanese government may join Foxconn in India to boost chipmaking skills

Foxconn and the Taiwanese government are exploring a partnership that would allow the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics to upgrade the skills of Indians to meet the needs of the semiconductor industry. The plan is to use Taiwan Education Centers across India to train local technology professionals with Foxconn’s proprietary technical material and Mandarin language. This mix of technical and linguistic skills would help bridge divides between Indian and Taiwanese companies and talent.

Why it’s important: The Indian government is keen on rapidly expanding the semiconductor industry in India. The proposed partnership could provide a significant boost in that direction.

Online retailers might have to display health and nutrition info along with price for food items

India’s food safety regulator is likely to mandate online marketplaces to prominently display key health and nutritional alerts alongside the retail price for packaged items sold on their platforms. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is evaluating a proposal to enforce front-of-the-pack nutritional labelling to alert consumers about high fat, sugar, and salt foods to curb consumption of unhealthy foods.

Why it’s important: If these rules are notified, ecommerce and quick commerce sites may be required to provide this information below or next to the market retail price. The regulator is yet to arrive at a decision.

FMCG and retail companies say demand remains muted in India on high inflation

Several consumer goods and retail companies such as Marico, Dabur, V-Mart Retail, Godrej Consumer Products and Havells have said in their recent earnings calls for the December quarter that demand continues to be stressed, with no signs of green shoots yet. This was mainly due to stubbornly high inflation, which may have slowed from its peak but still remains uncomfortably high and have even increased for some commodities such as milk and barley. Demand recovery could spill over to the next financial, a delay of three to six months from earlier expectations.

Why it’s important: In a worrying sign, rural consumption is yet to pick up and there has been some stress in discretionary spending in urban areas as well since the festive season. Margins and volumes will remain under pressure.