Adani prepays $1.1 billion worth of loans backed by share pledges

Gautam Adani and his family have repaid Rs 9,250 crore ($1.1 billion) of debt backed by shares as the conglomerate seeks to soothe investor nerves. This follows a $110 billion rout in equity value after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report on January 24. These loans against shares were taken by promoter entities and backed by share pledges. The prepayment will result in the release of 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, 11.77 million shares of Adani Transmission, and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green.

Why it’s important: The prepayment of loans against shares is aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing the selling pressure in the Adani Group’s stocks.

Adani Group shares continue to lose value on stock exchanges, some firms rise

The market value of Adani Group companies fell by Rs 27,446 crore on Monday over the previous trading session to Rs 981,918 crore. Most of the group’s stocks continued to decline. Among the gainers, Adani Ports rose almost 10 per cent, ACC gained 2.2 per cent, Ambuja Cements rose 1.5 per cent and NDTV advanced 1.4 per cent. Shares of the other six Adani companies extended falls. Adani Enterprises, the ﬂagship, shed 0.7 per cent. Adani Transmission dropped 10 per cent, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar fell 5 per cent each to their lowest tradeable limit for the session.

Why it’s important: The Adani Group has lost 48.9 per cent of its market capitalization since short seller Hindenburg Research published a damaging report on January 24. The conglomerate is trying to stem the losses by prepaying some loans.

Market regulator can access all Mauritius information on Adani Group and its affiliates

India’s markets regulator can access all the information it needs on the Adani Group and its affiliates by reaching out to its Mauritian counterpart, a Mauritian minister has said. “Authorized institutions are allowed to have full information, even up to the ultimate beneficiaries,” Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, minister of financial services and good governance, said in an interview. “There is no restriction in accessing information. In fact, we are part of the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO), where we are party to that information exchange.”

Why it’s important: US short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that funds linked to Gautam Adani and his family members, including two Mauritius-based funds, own shares of the group’s listed entities, potentially breaching rules regarding minimum shareholding threshold for public companies.

Indian rupee declines 1 per cent on fears that US Fed will raise rates on jobs data

The rupee has weakened by 89 paise, or 1.08 per cent, compared with the dollar, suffering its biggest single day fall in four months due to unexpectedly strong US employment data, which raised fears that the Federal Reserve will hike rates for longer than anticipated. The currency closed at 82.73 per dollar on Monday, marking the largest single day depreciation since September 22 last year.

Why it’s important: The rupee has wiped out almost all the gains against the dollar so far in 2023 on fears that the US Fed will continue to raise rate to cool labor markets and tame inflation. To be sure, other Asian currencies suffered more.

India to sell sovereign green bonds worth up to Rs 16,000 crore by September

The central government may sell sovereign green bonds for the second year beginning April 1 to fund investments in solar, wind and hydropower, and other projects to contain carbon emissions. The government plans to sell Rs 15,000-16,000 crore of the green bonds in the second half of the next financial year to fund public sector projects. The proposed sale follows a similar plan announced late last year. The first tranche of green bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore was sold on January 25, while the second auction of another Rs 8,000 crore will be held on February 9.

Why it’s important: The sale of green bonds will strengthen India’s commitment to contain climate change and help attract global and domestic investments in eligible projects. It will also set the benchmark for private sector fundraising through environmental, social, and governance -linked rupee bonds

Government objects to $3 billion Vedanta zinc business sale to Hindustan Zinc

The central government has raised objections to Vedanta Resources’ proposal to sell its international zinc assets for nearly $3 billion to its Indian subsidiary Hindustan Zinc. Valuation of the assets is among several concerns flagged by the government, which holds a 29.54 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, which was privatized more than two decades ago. The proposed deal could affect Hindustan Zinc’s share price and upset the government’s plan to meet its divestment targets by selling a part of its stake through a public offer. The deal was proposed by ignoring minority shareholders, as the government representative on the board had raised objections, officials said.

Why it’s important: The acquisition of Vedanta’s zinc assets will give Hindustan Zinc access to rich resources, but many brokerages have said the valuation is too high may affect the firm’s share price.

Many firms specializing in distressed debt snaps up Adani Group’s dollar bonds

A number of global special situation funds the specialize in high yield, distressed debt have bought large amounts of foreign currency bonds of Adani Group firms in the days following the January 24 Hindenburg report. These funds now collectively own Adani bonds worth close to $1 billion. These are of varying tenors, with most of the buying having taken place in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

Why it’s important: The steep decline in the price of these dollar bonds have made them an attractive proposition for investment. Specialized funds hope to make a killing once the Adani Group weathers the crisis precipitated by the Hindenburg report.

India’s pharmaceuticals sector may soon get research linked incentives

The federal government is working actively on rolling out a research-linked incentive scheme for the pharma sector, which will be on the lines of the production-linked incentive scheme. The minutiae of the scheme were being fleshed out and its contours are being designed. The scheme may have several parts. Companies can do research in-house or in collaboration with government labs. There is a plan to develop the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research as centers of excellence.

Why it’s important: The new incentive scheme could create a research-driven pharma and life sciences ecosystem and help India move up the value chain in the global drugs market.

Prime Minister woos oil and gas investors during first India Energy Week

Although India is committed to green growth, the country will need major investments into the oil and gas sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, inviting foreign investors to the country. Speaking at the first edition of the India Energy Week, Modi assured investors that the government was working to quickly ramp up domestic oil production and refining. The government will raise the total refining capacity for crude oil in the country to 450 million metric tons per annum, up from the current 250 MMTPA. India has the fourth-largest refining capacity in the world, but demand has outstripped supply in the past few years.

Why it’s important: India has been consistent in its goal to energy security, which involves ramping up fossil fuel production despite a thrust on green energy transition.

Changes in tax regime set to broaden taxpayer base and improve collections

A clutch of tax changes, which include removing exemptions and expanding the scope of tax collected at source, is set to increase the number of taxpayers and aid in collecting more taxes. Anti-avoidance measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2023 are expected to help make up for part of the revenue the government will forego in the next financial due to the direct tax relief offered under the new personal income tax regime. The fine print of the bill shows 14 specific amendments to the Income Tax Act aimed at checking tax avoidance.