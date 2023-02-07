English
    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
    Adani prepays $1.1 billion worth of loans backed by share pledges

    Gautam Adani and his family have repaid Rs 9,250 crore ($1.1 billion) of debt backed by shares as the conglomerate seeks to soothe investor nerves. This follows a $110 billion rout in equity value after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report on January 24. These loans against shares were taken by promoter entities and backed by share pledges. The prepayment will result in the release of 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, 11.77 million shares of Adani Transmission, and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green.

    Why it’s important: The prepayment of loans against shares is aimed at restoring investor confidence and easing the selling pressure in the Adani Group’s stocks.

