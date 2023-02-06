Reserve Bank may raise policy rate by 0.25 percentage point before pause

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce an increase of 25 basis points in the repurchase rate on Wednesday to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s target of 4 per cent. The rate-setting panel is seen raising the repo rate to 6.5 per cent in the upcoming meeting, taking the benchmark policy rate to its highest level since February 2019, according to the median of a Business Standard poll comprising 10 respondents. The committee may hit the pause button after the expected raise, the poll respondents said.

Why it’s important: The benchmark retail inflation has been easing in the past two months and is now within the Reserve Bank’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. Whether this would mean the central bank will change its monetary policy stance as well remains to be seen.

Indian companies likely to find it costlier to raise overseas funds

The overseas borrowing costs of Indian firms could rise with the possible end of a decade of tax breaks that kept the market for external commercial borrowing issuances buoyant. The government may not extend the tenure of concessional withholding tax rate for foreign portfolio investors participating in debt markets, which ends on June 30. Overseas lenders will have to pay 20 per cent tax on interest earned on loans made to Indian companies starting July 1 and are likely to pass on the costs to borrowers.

Why it’s important: The increased tax rate would impact several big-ticket foreign funds as the prevailing rate is just 5 per cent. No ECB issuance would likely be feasible at the 20 per cent withholding tax rate.

India needs more foreign investment to boost corporate debt markets

India under Narendra Modi outshone global peers due to measures such as a bankruptcy code, a better tax structure and digital transformation that has cut out a lot of graft, Henry R Kravis, co-founder of KKR and Company said in an interview. India needs to deepen and broaden its capital market, both for corporate bonds and equities, and more foreign investment is needed to achieve that, he said.

Why it’s important: Deeper corporate debt markets make additional capital available to companies to boost economic growth. Although India’s stock markets are robust, its debt markets need further strengthening.

Adani Group to scale back capital spending after Rs 20,000 crore fundraising failure

The Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending plans while providing more collateral through stock pledges to lenders after it pulled back its Rs 20,000 crore equity fundraising last week due to a stock rout triggered by Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the conglomerate. The group will return to its usual pace of growth once normalcy returns. Meanwhile, it will use alternative funding channels, including Rs 28,000-30,000 crore worth of cash from internal accruals, promoter equity funding and private placements to fund projects. The group generates Rs 57,000-60,000 crore of revenues annually before taxes and around half is available as cash, which it can use for capex, working capital and immediate repayments.

Why it’s important: The allegation by Hindenburg has not only led to a precipitous fall in the stock prices of Adani’s listed firms but has also severely impacted its ability to raise capital. Its breakneck pace of business expansion may now show some moderation.

Domestic lenders to Adani may let it use approved but unused credit lines

The Adani Group’s domestic lenders have no plans to cut off the conglomerate from utilizing sanctioned but unused credit lines for fear their action could backfire and lead to defaults, four bankers have said. It is estimated that out of the $9 billion exposure that Indian banks have to the group, about $1.5 billion is yet to be used. There is no internal decision to curtail Adani group’s sanctioned loans, be it in term loans or working capital, bankers said. While term loans fund capital expenditure, working capital is utilized for operational expenses.

Why it’s important: Unless there are loan defaults or delays in repayments, banks have no reason to restrict sanctioned loans. Banks have so far not asked for additional collateral for existing loans.

Government likely to hold back revamping capital gains tax regime

The government is likely to put on hold the proposal to revamp the capital gains tax regime because such a move may affect market sentiment amid global uncertainties. Since it’s a complex regime and has a wider impact on both markets and businesses, industry has been pitching for revamping the regime to make it simpler, including through rationalization of multiple holding periods. The government, however, has decided not to take it up in the budget and might not take it up in the near term.

Why it’s important: There is little doubt that the capital gains tax regime in its present form is complicated. But simplifying it would mean tinkering with its structure and timing it right will be crucial to ensure wider stability.

India may build strategic natural gas reserve through joint ventures

India’s planned strategic gas reserve may come up as a joint venture of public sector companies or as a public-private partnerships. The reserve may be set up as a separate entity on the lines of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd, which can store 5.33 million tons of crude oil at its underground facilities at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur. Exhausted oil wells may be used as reserves to store liquified natural gas, or entirely new LNG infrastructure may be built. New infrastructure would include more LNG terminals and large underground salt caverns.

Why it’s important: Talks for a strategic gas reserve have gained momentum after the Ukraine war disrupted supplies and drove up prices. India would naturally look to strengthen its energy security in a uncertain geopolitical scenario.

Central government issues orders to block 232 apps with China links

The electronics and IT ministry has started blocking some 138 betting and 94 loan apps with China links for their alleged involvement in money laundering and posing a threat to India's financial security. The crackdown began after the government received an alert from a nodal officer of the home ministry. Blocking orders have been issued against these apps on an urgent and emergency basis. Officials have not disclosed the names of the banned apps.

Why it’s important: Apps with Chinese links have been increasingly under government scanner for tax evasion and money laundering. The government has also been acting against online betting.

Standard Chartered stops lending against Adani’s dollar bonds after increased volatility

After Citi and Credit Suisse, UK bank Standard Chartered has stopped giving loans backed by dollar bonds floated by companies of the Adani Group, which is battling allegations of price manipulation and accounting fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Some relationship managers of the lender, which has a significant presence in Asia, have informed private wealth clients in the region’s large markets like Singapore that the bank would not accept these papers as collateral for margin loans.

Why it’s important: The decision was inevitable given the volatility in Adani bond prices. To be sure, taking a security out of the margin loan facility does not necessarily mean the lender believes the issuer will default on interest or repayment.

Equity conversion of government dues to offer lifeline to Vodafone Idea

While the government’s decision to finally opt for equity conversion instead of interest payments due from Vodafone Idea removes an overhang, large fund infusion from promoters and investors will be crucial for the company to repay near-term dues and sustain investments. The government has asked the distressed company to convert the net present value of interest related to the deferment of spectrum auction instalments and aggregate gross revenue dues into equity shares. The conversion of Rs 16,133 crore into equity will make the government the largest shareholder with 33 per cent stake.

Why it’s important: The government’s presence as an equity partner and its commitment to maintaining the current three-private player market could be important steps towards stabilizing operations at Vodafone Idea.