English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    Reserve Bank may raise policy rate by 0.25 percentage point before pause

    The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce an increase of 25 basis points in the repurchase rate on Wednesday to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s target of 4 per cent. The rate-setting panel is seen raising the repo rate to 6.5 per cent in the upcoming meeting, taking the benchmark policy rate to its highest level since February 2019, according to the median of a Business Standard poll comprising 10 respondents. The committee may hit the pause button after the expected raise, the poll respondents said.

    Why it’s important: The benchmark retail inflation has been easing in the past two months and is now within the Reserve Bank’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. Whether this would mean the central bank will change its monetary policy stance as well remains to be seen.

    Indian companies likely to find it costlier to raise overseas funds