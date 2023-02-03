 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Adani stocks continue to hemorrhage, widening losses to Rs 8.79 lakh crore in six sessions

The sharp decline in most Adani Group stocks continued, wiping out a further Rs 1.34 lakh crore off their market capitalization on Thursday. The losses now total Rs 8.79 lakh crore, or $110 billion, taken in just six trading sessions. Flagship Adani Enterprises plunged more than 26 per cent after the company unexpectedly scrapped its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer. While trading in six other stocks stopped after hitting lower circuits, recent acquisitions ACC and Ambuja Cements bucked the weak trend.

Why it’s important: This is the most spectacular crash of a conglomerate’s share prices in India’s stock market history. At some point, there will questions on regulatory oversight as well.

 