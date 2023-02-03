A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Adani stocks continue to hemorrhage, widening losses to Rs 8.79 lakh crore in six sessions

The sharp decline in most Adani Group stocks continued, wiping out a further Rs 1.34 lakh crore off their market capitalization on Thursday. The losses now total Rs 8.79 lakh crore, or $110 billion, taken in just six trading sessions. Flagship Adani Enterprises plunged more than 26 per cent after the company unexpectedly scrapped its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer. While trading in six other stocks stopped after hitting lower circuits, recent acquisitions ACC and Ambuja Cements bucked the weak trend.

Why it’s important: This is the most spectacular crash of a conglomerate’s share prices in India’s stock market history. At some point, there will questions on regulatory oversight as well.

Public financial institutions on solid ground despite Adani exposure, finance secretary says

India’s public sector financial institutions are in a strong position and their exposure to one private company will not create any difficulty for them, finance secretary TV Somanathan has said on developments at the Adani Group. It was for regulators, markets, and the business house to address the issue. “We are confident that the public financial institutions are in a very strong position and their exposures to any one private company is not of a magnitude that would create any unease or difficulty for the public financial institutions,” Somanathan said.

Read More

Why it’s important: There have been concerns that the crash may have implications for those that have provided loans to the Adani Group. Expect further reassurances by government on this count to assuage fears of systemic instability.

Reserve Bank assesses Indian banking system’s exposure to Adani companies

The Reserve Bank of India is looking into the domestic banking system’s exposure to the Adani Group, which has lost more than $100 billion in market value since US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of misgovernance, fraud and price manipulation. Indian banks have a debt exposure of close to Rs 80,000 crore, amounting to about 40 per cent of the total Adani Group debt, which stands at nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, according to a report by brokerage CLSA. State-run banks, led by State Bank of India, have lent about three-fourths of the Indian banking system debt.

Why it’s important: Bank stocks have taken a beating after Adani scrips nosedived after the Hindenburg report. While the central bank periodically monitors the ability of lenders to withstand shocks, the latest check follows the market turmoil.

Ratings agencies ask public banks whether they will refinance Adani firms

Indian credit rating agencies tracking the Adani Group’s debts have asked state-owned banks whether they would refinance the business house’s foreign currency debts over the next one year. The decision of the public sector lenders on this matter would be a key determinant in any possible rating actions in future. The decision to seek a specific response from the banks came up in the course of meetings that rating companies had with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Why it’s important: Since the slide in prices and spiraling yields of dollar bonds issued by Adani companies in offshore markets will make it difficult for the conglomerate to raise fresh dollar loans and bonds at a reasonable cost from international investors, the support of local lenders is crucial.

Opposition seeks parliamentary panel or apex court monitored probe on Adani affair

India’s political opposition put aside their differences and unitedly demanded a probe by the Chief Justice of India or a joint parliamentary sommittee into the allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, and a debate in Parliament. The opposition parties tried to raise the issue in both houses of Parliament but were disallowed by the chair. India’s economy will be able to withstand the stock rout, the government said.

Why it’s important: Parliamentary proceedings could be disrupted as the opposition has come together in a rare show of unity. They have questioned why regulators like the Reserve Bank and Securities and Exchange Board did not act to prevent the issues that Hindenburg raised.

Tata Sons looks at ways to be excluded from list of upper layer NBFCs

Tata Sons is exploring the possibility of being exempted from a Reserve Bank of India notification that included it among the top 10 non-banking financial companies in terms of asset size. The banking regulator also included the non-deposit-taking core investment company in the list of 16 NBFCs in the upper layer. The Reserve Bank has been tightening the regulatory framework for NBFCs after the collapse of IL&FS in 2018.

Why it’s important: Tata Sons is a systemically important investment company and borrows heavily from the banking system. Upper layer NBFCs are subject to a more stringent disciplinary structure and have to be more transparent with their financials.

FMCG sector slows down in December quarter as volumes remain weak

India’s FMCG sector grew at a slower pace at 7.6 per cent in the three months to December compared to the previous quarter as well as the year-ago period, as price growth tapered and volumes remained weak, according to data by NielsenIQ, a market researcher. Volumes continued to decline in the December quarter, but at a slower pace. Volumes shrank 0.3 per cent on year compared to 0.7 per cent shrinkage in July-September. Price growth was 7.9 per cent, lower than 9.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Why it’s important: Consumer spending in India has been impacted in the past year due to persistently high inflation. Discretionary spending will continue to be under stress unless inflation is tamed.

Company law tribunal stops Reliance Capital creditors to hold second auction

The National Company Law Tribunal has barred lenders of bankrupt Reliance Capital from conducting a second auction of its assets, terming it an illegal mechanism to circumvent rules of India’s bankruptcy code. The tribunal directed the administrator of Reliance Capital to conclude the resolution process. Torrent Investments emerged as the top bidder in the bankruptcy auction with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore. However, Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd offered to pay Rs 9,000 crore after the auction ended. When lenders decided to conduct a second auction, Torrent moved the tribunal.

Why it’s important: Lenders to Reliance Capital are likely to challenge the tribunal order in a higher court as they are looking to maximize recoveries from the sale of the bankrupt company.

Government has no plans to sell additional shares of LIC in 2023-24

The central government does not plan to sell additional shares of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India to the public in 2023-24 due to unfavorable market conditions and weak retail demand, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management, has said in an interview. Events that adversely affect the markets have repercussions on divestment deals as well, Pandey said, referring to the sell-off in the Adani group stocks and its impact on the wider market.

Why it’s important: The demand for LIC shares could be muted as the life insurer has substantial exposure to the Adani Group. The government may reassess the situation once the dust settles.

Return of angel tax to level playing field for domestic investors, government says

The return of angel tax is nothing but an attempt to level the playing field for domestic investors that is currently tilted in favor of foreign entities, a top government official has said. The budget for 2023-24 has proposed to bring foreign investors within the ambit of angel tax, which is applied on the premium to the fair market value of a company’s shares when it raises capital. The move has raised fears that it would worsen the ongoing funding crunch, given that overseas investments in Indian startups fell to $54 billion in 2022 from $77 billion in the previous year.