    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    Edited by : Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST
    Adani stocks continue to hemorrhage, widening losses to Rs 8.79 lakh crore in six sessions

    The sharp decline in most Adani Group stocks continued, wiping out a further Rs 1.34 lakh crore off their market capitalization on Thursday. The losses now total Rs 8.79 lakh crore, or $110 billion, taken in just six trading sessions. Flagship Adani Enterprises plunged more than 26 per cent after the company unexpectedly scrapped its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer. While trading in six other stocks stopped after hitting lower circuits, recent acquisitions ACC and Ambuja Cements bucked the weak trend.

    Why it’s important: This is the most spectacular crash of a conglomerate’s share prices in India’s stock market history. At some point, there will questions on regulatory oversight as well.

    Public financial institutions on solid ground despite Adani exposure, finance secretary says