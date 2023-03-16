A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Central bank loan plan arrests slide in Credit Suisse stocks, up 40%

Credit Suisse has said that it's taking "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity by borrowing up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a broader bank deposit crisis. More here

ED raids Franklin Templeton's Roopa Kudva, Vivek Kudva and others

The raids were conducted in connection with senior Franklin Templeton officials withdrawing their personal money from six schemes of the fund house days before they were formally wound up. More here

Zee agrees to clear IndusInd Bank dues

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has agreed to repay dues to IndusInd Bank, as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it. The move will help Zee to move forward on its merger with the Sony Group unit. More here

'No major impact of Credit Suisse crisis on Indian financial system'

The unfolding crisis at Credit Suisse is unlikely to have any direct impact on the Indian financial system because the Swiss bank has low exposure to the country, experts have said. More here

Crypto trading volume jumps 53% in Dec-Feb on Indian exchanges

Top Indian crypto exchanges such as WazirX, CoinDCX, BitBNS and ZebPay have begun seeing a slow but steady recovery in monthly trading volume since the beginning of January 2023. More here

Oil off the boil? Slipping crude prices brighten outlook for India

India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer and importer. The country meets around 80 percent of its oil demand through overseas shipments. Softening crude prices helps reduce India’s oil import bill, which nearly doubled to $119 billion for FY22. More here

Defence ministry to buy weapons worth Rs 70,000 crore, HAL bags 50% orders

As part of a deal, the defence ministry will purchase 60 UH Marine choppers worth Rs 32,000 crore from HAL. Sixty Made in India Utility Helicopters Marine & BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS Howitzers for Indian Army, and 9 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard will also be bought. More here