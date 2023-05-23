Inside 'Modi Airways', charter flight to Sydney for NRIs to greet PM. Watch

"Modi Airways": Indian Australians took a special flight from Melbourne to Sydney. (Image credit: @modiairways/Twitter)

A large group of Indian Australians took a charter flight, dubbed “Modi Airways”, from Melbourne to Sydney on Tuesday to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a visit to Australia.

The one-way Qantas flight took off from Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on Tuesday morning with supporters of PM Modi wearing white t-shirts and turbans tricoloured turbans. The white t-short had “Modi Airways” printed in big, bold letters, with phots of PM Modi and an aircraft.

There was an air of celebration right from the Melboure airport to the flight as well as after landing in Sydney. Excited at the prospect of seeing PM Modi, passengers played dhol on the flight and clapped as they flew to Sydney.



Dhol being played 15000 - 20000ft + above ground on #ModiAirways May be another first again. pic.twitter.com/9gWSicI6XZ

— Modiairways (@modiairways) May 23, 2023

Many of them were seen dancing and waving the Indian flag at the Melboure airport before boaring the charter flight.



At Melbourne airport this morning, enthusiastic passengers of “Modi Airways” on way to Sydney to listen to PM Modi. ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/1v6gf4Hd7p

— Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) May 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi landed in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s Indian diaspora, which, according to the Australian government, is a "a core part of our multicultural community”.

A one-way ticket on "Modi Airways" was priced at $249 per person, promising an "opportunity to travel with like minded supporters in a fun packed iternairy". It also includes "Modi Airways" merchandise, in-flight meals, bus travel from the Sydney airport to the venue of PM Modi's event and a media interaction opportunity.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 6,19,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 5,92,000 were born in India.

PM Modi last visited Australia in 2014.