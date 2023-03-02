MK Stalin gets a camel for his 70th birthday. Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration in Chennai was a grand event, with several prominent Opposition leaders in attendance.

Members of Stalin's party DMK pulled out all the stops when it came to gifting. According to The Hindu, they gave him a camel and a goat as presents on his milestone birthday on March 1.

Videos on social media showed a group of men entering the celebration venue with a camel covered in black and red, the colours of the DMK flag. They proceeded to climb a flight of stairs, paused in front of Stalin and handed him the animal's reins.

Then, they all posed for photos together, before leading the camel out.





Stalin's birthday event in Chennai was a show of Opposition unity, which was attended by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Omar Abdullah from the National Conference. Related stories Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study Abdullah said the Opposition's top priority should be winning the 2024 national elections. "Let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister," he was quoted as saying by PTI. Meanwhile, Kharge said all like-minded parties must unite to fight against divisive forces. "We have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression," the senior Congress leader added. "That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times." Stalin was of the view that discussions about a "third front" are pointless. "I humbly request all the political parties opposed to the BJP to understand this simple electoral arithmetic and stand united," he added. (With inputs from PTI)