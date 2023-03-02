 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

MK Stalin gets a camel for his 70th birthday. Watch

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Members of Stalin's party DMK pulled out all the stops when it came to gifting.

(Image credit: @Twitter/Screengrab)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration in Chennai was a grand event, with several prominent Opposition leaders in attendance.

Members of Stalin's party DMK pulled out all the stops when it came to gifting. According to The Hindu, they gave him a camel and a goat as presents on his milestone birthday on March 1.

Videos on social media showed a group of men entering the celebration venue with a camel covered in black and red, the colours of the DMK flag. They proceeded to climb a flight of stairs, paused in front of Stalin and handed him the animal's reins.

Then, they all posed for photos together, before leading the camel out.

 
 