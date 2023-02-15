 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet Rayyana Barnawi, Saudi Arabia's first woman set to go to space

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Rayyana Barnawi (in pic) and Al-Qarni will fly to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. (@saudispace/Twitter)

Saudi Arabia will send its first ever woman astronaut on a space mission later this year, the latest move by the kingdom to revamp its ultra-conservative image.

Rayyana Barnawi will join fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni on a 10-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Barnawi, 33, and Al-Qarni will fly to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of a mission this spring by the private space company Axiom Space, SPA and Axiom said.

Also on board Ax-2 will be Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who will be making her fourth flight to the ISS, and John Shoffner, a businessman from Tennessee who will serve as pilot.