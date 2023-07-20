'Shaken': Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha demand strict punishment for Manipur video horror culprits

Manipur video: Akshay Kumar was among those from Bollywood who condemned the horrific assault on the two women.

A video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur over two months ago has triggered shock and anger across the country with the ruling BJP being slammed for the law-and-order situation in the state.

From politicians and actors to regular internet, people from across the spectrum condemned the horrific crime committed on the two Kuki tribal women.

Actor Akshay Kumar called for harsh punishment for the culprits. “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again,” he tweeted.

Actor Kiara Advani said the video has “shaken me to the core”.

“I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most severe punishment they deserve,” she wrote on Twitter.

The video shows two young women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video emerged on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Before the start of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi reacted to the incident, saying the episode had shamed 140 crore Indians. He said the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video. Amid calls for his resignation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Manipur has been embroiled in violence for the last past couple of months.

(With inputs from PTI)