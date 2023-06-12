Man arrested for assaulting Dutch YouTuber in busy Bengaluru market. Video is viral

Bengaluru Police quickly arrested the man accused of harassing the Dutch vlogger. (Image: screengrab from video @MadlyRover/YouTube)

A Dutch YouTuber was manhandled and assaulted by a man near Bengaluru's Chickpet market on camera, a video of which the vlogger shared on his channel. The incident has gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation and prompting swift action from the Bengaluru police, who then arrested the accused, likely a shopkeeper.

Pedro Mota, in his YouTube video, narrated his harrowing experience, with the caption, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape."

The video footage shows the YouTuber filming a vlog in the bustling market area. He was just passing by as the accused grabs his hand. The vlogger greets the man with a polite "Namaste, sir," but the situation quickly escalates. The man forcefully grabs Pedro's hand and begins shouting and asking him why was he shooting there. He tries to grab the camera as well to stop the recording.

Pedro can be heard pleading with the man to release his hand, but the harassment continues. Despite the alarming encounter, Pedro manages to free himself and escape from the scene. The incident reportedly occurred a few days prior to the video being uploaded, but it only gained attention after Pedro shared it on YouTube.

Despite the unsettling incident, Pedro also shared some positive encounters, mentioning the delicious street food he enjoyed and the friendly locals he met during his visit.

Bengaluru Police soon made an arrest after the video found its way on Twitter.

Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP of the West Division in Bengaluru, said that a case has been registered against the person, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, under Karnataka Police Act Section 92.

The Bengaluru City Police were also quick to address the issue on social media, expressing their commitment to ensuring the safety of foreign tourists. They tweeted, "Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated."

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, B. Dayananda also tweeted, stating, "It's an old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified, traced, and action taken. No scope for such highhandedness in Naamma Bengaluru against anybody."