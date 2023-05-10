Mamata Banerjee sings Rabindra Sangeet with minister on Tagore's birthday. Watch

Mamata Banerjee paid her tribute to Rabindranath Tagore with a song and a tweet. (Image: Screengrab from video @ANI/Twitter)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the legendary poet, philosopher, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary on May 9. In a unique gesture, Trinamool Congress MPs, MLAs, and office bearers also joined her in singing Tagore's songs, marking the first time that the party members had come together to celebrate the occasion.

The TMC chief was seen singing a Rabindra Sangeet, (Prano bhoriye) with state minister Indranil Sen in a video shared by news agency ANI. The celebration took place at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. Banerjee also took to Twitter to give her tribute to Tagore, saying that his great contribution to literature and art had shaped the rich cultural heritage of India and inspired many across the globe.

"I pay my humble tribute to Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. His great contribution to literature and art has shaped our rich cultural heritage and inspired many across the globe. May his teachings and philosophy continue to guide us all,” Banerjee tweeted.

Watch Banerjee sing with musicians on stage:



#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sings a song on the birth anniversary of #RabindranathTagore, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/XLGXhoBCIj — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Apart from her tribute to the renowned poet, Banerjee also made a veiled attack on Union Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the state the day before and paid homage to Tagore. The Chief Minister stated that whenever someone tried to create divisions, she would invoke Tagore's words.

Rabindranath Tagore's contributions to literature, music, and art are unparalleled. He was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his collection of poems, Gitanjali. He is also known for writing the national anthems of India and Bangladesh. Tagore's works continue to inspire people across the world, and his teachings on love, peace, and unity are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime.