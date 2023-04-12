Keshub Mahindra, former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, passes away

Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on April 12, INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka confirmed on his Twitter handle.

Mahindra joined his father’s company, which started by manufacturing and selling utility vehicles, in 1947. He was chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. On his retirement, he named nephew Anand Mahindra his successor.

A graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate. Not only is the $19 billion Mahindra Group known for its tractors and sports utility vehicles, it is also present in software services, hospitality and real estate.

His death comes days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India's Richest Billionaires for 2023. He was a philanthropist and also contributed to the cause of building ethical corporations in India and was a part of many prestigious organisations and committees. He was appointed by the government to serve on committees such as the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead

From 2004 to 2010, Mahindra was a member of the Prime Minister's Council on Trade & Industry.

Moneycontrol News