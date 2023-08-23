This company will change its giant office sign in Gurgaon if Chandrayaan 3 makes successful moon landing

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3’s lander is set to touch down on the lunar surface at 6.04 PM IST today after a 17-minute-long descent

Hyperlocal e-commerce venture magicpin has taken an astronomical approach to marketing by pledging to alter its 50-feet office sign if Chandrayaan 3 successfully touches down on the lunar surface.

The company, in its pledge, which hinges on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) lunar ambitions, announced that it will swap out its 50-feet "magicpin" sign for a "magicISRO" sign at its IFFCO Chowk location in Gurgaon, if Chandrayaan 3 must successfully make its mark on the moon today.

In a tweet that has sparked intrigue, magicpin wrote to its followers: "If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We'll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon. QT & tell us what you'll do if Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon and WIN Food & Fashion GOODIES AT 1/10th THE COST, just like the cost of #Chandrayaan3."



The announcement comes at a time when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the much-anticipated landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon, aimed at further exploring the lunar surface.

ISRO on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

The reaction on social media has been amusing with users writing their pledges in comments when Chandrayaan makes the historic landing.

“If Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon, I will follow everyone who like and rt this tweet,” one user wrote.

“If Chandrayaan 3 lands today I will study everyday for 12-14 hrs for next 3 months,” wrote another.