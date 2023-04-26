 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Business and Political News Updates: PM Narendra Modi paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

April 26, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited.

April 26, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

April 26, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Kerala government decides to bring repatriated Keralites from Sudan at the expense of the state from the various airports of the country

April 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Live News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of polls

Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. He will also address a public rally here.

April 26, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Live News: 'Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources,' says NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar 

Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don't have any information on this...Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

April 26, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Live News: Former PM Manmohan Singh offers condolences on the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Sukhbir Singh Badal & offered condolences on the demise of the former Punjab CM & Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal

April 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics 

A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

Here's how the conflict unfolded

April 26, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Live News: Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments

-Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.
-The insurance company has tied up with YES Bank to facilitate collection of premiums using YS Bank’s e-Rupee platform.
-Customers who have an active e-Rupee wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance’s e-Rupee QR code to make immediate premium payments.
-Currently, Reliance General Insurance’s physical e-Rupee QR code is available at select branches for walk-in customers.
-The insurance company plans to make it available at all branches across the country, on its website, and on the Reliance Self-i app in the next few months.

April 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Live News: PM Modi speaks at 'Mann ki baat@100' event

'We have the challenges of slavery and the period of seven decades after that, but we have to take the country forward' says PM Modi

April 26, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

BJP holds protest over renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence