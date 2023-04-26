Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Business and Political News Updates: PM Narendra Modi paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
News Alert
Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited.
News Alert
PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
News Alert
Kerala government decides to bring repatriated Keralites from Sudan at the expense of the state from the various airports of the country
Live News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of polls
Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. He will also address a public rally here.
Live News: 'Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources,' says NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar
Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don't have any information on this...Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Live News: Former PM Manmohan Singh offers condolences on the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal
Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Sukhbir Singh Badal & offered condolences on the demise of the former Punjab CM & Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal
Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics
A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.
Here's how the conflict unfolded
Live News: Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments
-Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.
-The insurance company has tied up with YES Bank to facilitate collection of premiums using YS Bank’s e-Rupee platform.
-Customers who have an active e-Rupee wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance’s e-Rupee QR code to make immediate premium payments.
-Currently, Reliance General Insurance’s physical e-Rupee QR code is available at select branches for walk-in customers.
-The insurance company plans to make it available at all branches across the country, on its website, and on the Reliance Self-i app in the next few months.
Live News: PM Modi speaks at 'Mann ki baat@100' event
'We have the challenges of slavery and the period of seven decades after that, but we have to take the country forward' says PM Modi
News Alert
BJP holds protest over renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence
Live News: AAP wins MCD's Mayoral election
AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the mayoral election unopposed, as BJP's Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination, minutes before voting began
Live News:'India has become world's 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem' at "Mann Ki Baat@100" National Conclave says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
"India has become the world's 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem . Now every day a new startup is being made. Earlier India was 2nd in importing but now India has become the world's 2nd biggest manufacturer, "Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in his address at "Mann Ki Baat@100" National Conclave
Live News: Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese President Xi Jinping
Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on April 24th
News Alert
Security heightened outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence ahead of BJP protests today against alleged 'beautification' of CM residence during peak COVID
Live News: MG Comet EV launched, priced at Rs 7.98 lakhs
- The car is equipped with a single 17.3 kWh battery pack option
- It has a claimed range of 230 km on a full charge.
-A complete charge from a 3.3 kW charger can be done in 7 hours from 0 to 100 percent
-The car charges in 5 hours from 10 to 80 percent, as claimed by the company
-The car competes with the likes of Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen EC3 electric cars
Live News: Five-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage
Five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud begins hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage
News Alert:
At Delhi High Court Google says it has participated in the hearing before CCI in a plea by Indian startup against its new payment policy
PM Narendra Modi will pay final tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at the party office at 12 pm, as per sources.
BJP lashes out at Kejriwal
- BJP says over Rs 45 crore spent on renovating Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, calls him 'maharaj'
- Most 'pathetic' aspect of Rs 45-cr renovation on CM Kejriwal's residence is money was sanctioned when Delhi was in Covid grip: BJP
Rupee vs US dollar
Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.01 against US dollar in early trade
Delhi Public School receives bomb threat
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway, says Delhi Fire Service.
WHO issues product alert over contaminated syrup by Indian manufacturer
World Health Organisation has issued 'WHO Medical Product Alert' after "Substandard (contaminated)" Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup was found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.The manufacturer of the affected product is QP Pharma Chem Limited in Punjab, India. The marketer of the product is Trillium Pharma in Haryana, says WHO.
Kochi Water Metro begins operation today
- Kochi's Water Metro, which was formally inaugurated by PM Modi yesterday, begins operation today
- The boat services have started between High Court and Vyppin Water Metro terminals and on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route
Joe Biden to attend G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 19-21. On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, Australia, with Japan PM Kishida Fumio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese: The White House
Parkash Singh Badal demise: State mourning on April 26 & 27
The Government of India has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on 26 & 27 April throughout the country, following the demise of former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal: Ministry of Home Affairs