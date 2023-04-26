Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited.
PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
Kerala government decides to bring repatriated Keralites from Sudan at the expense of the state from the various airports of the country
Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. He will also address a public rally here.
Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don't have any information on this...Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Sukhbir Singh Badal & offered condolences on the demise of the former Punjab CM & Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal
A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.
Here's how the conflict unfolded
-Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.
-The insurance company has tied up with YES Bank to facilitate collection of premiums using YS Bank’s e-Rupee platform.
-Customers who have an active e-Rupee wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance’s e-Rupee QR code to make immediate premium payments.
-Currently, Reliance General Insurance’s physical e-Rupee QR code is available at select branches for walk-in customers.
-The insurance company plans to make it available at all branches across the country, on its website, and on the Reliance Self-i app in the next few months.
'We have the challenges of slavery and the period of seven decades after that, but we have to take the country forward' says PM Modi
BJP holds protest over renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence
AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the mayoral election unopposed, as BJP's Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination, minutes before voting began
"India has become the world's 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem . Now every day a new startup is being made. Earlier India was 2nd in importing but now India has become the world's 2nd biggest manufacturer, "Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in his address at "Mann Ki Baat@100" National Conclave