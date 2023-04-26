Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

April 26, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

-Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.

-The insurance company has tied up with YES Bank to facilitate collection of premiums using YS Bank’s e-Rupee platform.

-Customers who have an active e-Rupee wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance’s e-Rupee QR code to make immediate premium payments.

-Currently, Reliance General Insurance’s physical e-Rupee QR code is available at select branches for walk-in customers.

-The insurance company plans to make it available at all branches across the country, on its website, and on the Reliance Self-i app in the next few months.