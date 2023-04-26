English
    April 26, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

    Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

    Business and Political News Updates: PM Narendra Modi paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

    Live News Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal
      Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 26, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

      News Alert



      Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited.

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

      News Alert

      PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

      News Alert

      Kerala government decides to bring repatriated Keralites from Sudan at the expense of the state from the various airports of the country

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

      Live News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of polls

      Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. He will also address a public rally here.

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

      Live News: 'Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources,' says NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar 

      Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don't have any information on this...Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

      Live News: Former PM Manmohan Singh offers condolences on the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

      Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Sukhbir Singh Badal & offered condolences on the demise of the former Punjab CM & Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal

    • April 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

      Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics 

      A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

      Here's how the conflict unfolded

    • April 26, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

      Live News: Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments

      -Reliance General Insurance has said it will accept the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.
      -The insurance company has tied up with YES Bank to facilitate collection of premiums using YS Bank’s e-Rupee platform.
      -Customers who have an active e-Rupee wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance’s e-Rupee QR code to make immediate premium payments.
      -Currently, Reliance General Insurance’s physical e-Rupee QR code is available at select branches for walk-in customers.
      -The insurance company plans to make it available at all branches across the country, on its website, and on the Reliance Self-i app in the next few months.

    • April 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

      Live News: PM Modi speaks at 'Mann ki baat@100' event

      'We have the challenges of slavery and the period of seven decades after that, but we have to take the country forward' says PM Modi

    • April 26, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

      News Alert

      BJP holds protest over renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence

    • April 26, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

      Live News: AAP wins MCD's Mayoral election

      AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the mayoral election unopposed, as BJP's Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination, minutes before voting began

    • April 26, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

      Live News:'India has become world's 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem' at  "Mann Ki Baat@100" National Conclave says Union Minister Anurag Thakur 

      "India has become the world's 3rd biggest start-up ecosystem . Now every day a new startup is being made. Earlier India was 2nd in importing but now India has become the world's 2nd biggest manufacturer, "Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in his address at "Mann Ki Baat@100" National Conclave

