Live News Today: Amazon to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy

RBI Monetary Policy Committee decision to be announced today
The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee started on April 3. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee is scheduled to announce its policy rate today. According to a consensus among economists, the MPC will likely raise rates by 25 basis points to 6.75%, marking the end of the current rate hike cycle. Alternatively, some experts believe that there will be no rate hike during this meeting, and the MPC will opt for a pause
Amazon to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy
Amazon.com Inc said it would reduce employee stock awards, a part of its compensation plan, as the e-commerce giant navigates an uncertain economy. The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs, piling on to a wave of job cuts that has swept the technology sector as a rough economy forces companies to get leaner.