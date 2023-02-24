 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Live News: Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Live News Updates: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru: “The wording of the condemnation of the war in Ukraine is a key point holding back consensus on the G20 official statement. France will oppose any step back from the wording agreed upon in Bali, Indonesia. But we fully trust India.”

February 24, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

DRDO official arrested for revealing sensitive info to Pakistani spy

Senior DRDO official arrested in Odisha for allegedly sharing secret information related to India's defence sector with Pakistani spy, police have informed.

February 24, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

ED raids property of Joy Alukkas chairman, attaches assets worth Rs 305 cr

The Enforcement Directorate on February 24 conducted searches and attached various movable and immovable assets worth Rs 305.84 Crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, Chairman of Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd, in a case relating to hawala under FEMA, 1999.

February 24, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma death case | Cops oppose accused actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea

Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv Police has filed its reply in the bail plea of the accused actor Sheezan Khan and opposed the plea. Court has appointed a Special Public Prosecutor in the matter, after police's reply. The matter will be next heard on Monday, February 27.

February 24, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

JUST IN:

Delhi | Ruckus again in MCD House as votes to elect six standing committee members are being counted. AAP and BJP councilors are raising slogans against each other.

February 24, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

South Africa opt to bat against England in semifinal      

South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat against England in the women's T20 World Cup semifinal on Friday.

February 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

US announces new sanctions targeting Russian banks, military industry, semiconductor access

The United States on February 24 announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, military-industrial complex and the country's access to semiconductors.

Thesanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities,including both Russian and third-country actorsacross Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that aresupporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said in a statement.

February 24, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

Some BJP councillors voted for AAP, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP received 138 votes in a poll of six members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee and the BJP received lesser.

He said: “AAP has 134 Councillors, one joined BJP. Since Congress Councillors were not here, it means there were some BJP Councillors who voted for AAP.”

February 24, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Air India to add over 4200 cabin crew and 900 pilots through 2023

-- Air India has announced plans to hire over 4200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.

-- The airline hired over 1900 cabin crew and 285 pilots between April 2022 and February 2023.

February 24, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

ALERT:

Bharat Electronics opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam

February 24, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Here’s what else French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru

-- The war in Ukraine is not a regional issue but a global one.

-- Sanctions on Russia are reducing their revenues. So, we need to firmly implement the sanctions.

-- The suffering of developing countries should not be underestimated. So, debt restructuring is key. We need to implement the Common Framework.

-- France has been advocating the regulation of cryptocurrencies for many years. It is key to financial stability.