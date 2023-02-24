Live News: Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM

Live News Updates: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru: “The wording of the condemnation of the war in Ukraine is a key point holding back consensus on the G20 official statement. France will oppose any step back from the wording agreed upon in Bali, Indonesia. But we fully trust India.”
DRDO official arrested for revealing sensitive info to Pakistani spy
Senior DRDO official arrested in Odisha for allegedly sharing secret information related to India's defence sector with Pakistani spy, police have informed.
ED raids property of Joy Alukkas chairman, attaches assets worth Rs 305 cr
The Enforcement Directorate on February 24 conducted searches and attached various movable and immovable assets worth Rs 305.84 Crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, Chairman of Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd, in a case relating to hawala under FEMA, 1999.
Tunisha Sharma death case | Cops oppose accused actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea
Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv Police has filed its reply in the bail plea of the accused actor Sheezan Khan and opposed the plea. Court has appointed a Special Public Prosecutor in the matter, after police's reply. The matter will be next heard on Monday, February 27.
Delhi | Ruckus again in MCD House as votes to elect six standing committee members are being counted. AAP and BJP councilors are raising slogans against each other.
South Africa opt to bat against England in semifinal
South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat against England in the women's T20 World Cup semifinal on Friday.
US announces new sanctions targeting Russian banks, military industry, semiconductor access
The United States on February 24 announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, military-industrial complex and the country's access to semiconductors.
Thesanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities,including both Russian and third-country actorsacross Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that aresupporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said in a statement.
Some BJP councillors voted for AAP, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP received 138 votes in a poll of six members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee and the BJP received lesser.
He said: “AAP has 134 Councillors, one joined BJP. Since Congress Councillors were not here, it means there were some BJP Councillors who voted for AAP.”
Air India to add over 4200 cabin crew and 900 pilots through 2023
-- Air India has announced plans to hire over 4200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.
-- The airline hired over 1900 cabin crew and 285 pilots between April 2022 and February 2023.
Bharat Electronics opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam
Here’s what else French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru
-- The war in Ukraine is not a regional issue but a global one.
-- Sanctions on Russia are reducing their revenues. So, we need to firmly implement the sanctions.
-- The suffering of developing countries should not be underestimated. So, debt restructuring is key. We need to implement the Common Framework.
-- France has been advocating the regulation of cryptocurrencies for many years. It is key to financial stability.
Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru: “The wording of the condemnation of the war in Ukraine is a key point holding back consensus on the G20 official statement. France will oppose any step back from the wording agreed upon in Bali, Indonesia. But we fully trust India.”
He added: “We fully trust India to reach a strong communique and are happy to see India in the driving seat today. We share the view of PM Modi that this is not an era of war.”
NBCC India secures total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January 2023.
PVR Cinemas launches 11-screen multiplex in Lucknow
PM Modi to address inaugural webinar on Budget implementation in Education sector tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of a webinar on the implementation of Union Budget 2023 in the Skill & Education Sector on 25th February: Ministry of Education
Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, released from Amritsar Jail.
Ajnala incident | State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal's remarks
- Action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb law & order in Punjab.
- People of Punjab should have faith in CM Bhagwant Mann to maintain law and order in the state.
YouTube Music to add Podcasts to its library soon
- Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music. Google’s music streaming platform is one of the biggest in the world but unlike its competitors, Spotify and Apple Music, YouTube Music doesn’t offer access to podcasts. However, that will change soon.
- YouTube’s Head of Podcasting, Kai Chuk, told The Verge that the Podcasting feature would be arriving on YouTube Music “in the near future”. Chuk said, “If someone wants to watch a podcast, we have a solution. If someone wants to listen to a podcast only, we should have a great experience for that as well.”
The troops of Indian Army & Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces shared their experience & expertise in sub-conventional operations and unarmed combat techniques during the ongoing joint training in Japan.
Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu
- According to Ministry of External Affairs, President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Oman, Peru and Cambodia and High Commissioner of Seychelles at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
YouTube introduces multi-language audio for creators
- YouTube has announced that it is introducing support for multi-language audio tracks, that allow creators to dub their videos for more reach.
- The Google-owned video-sharing platform tested the feature with MrBeast, one of the most popular creators on the platform. The channel has already dubbed its popular videos in 11 languages
Shraddha Walkar case
- Delhi's Saket court has assigned the Shraddha Walkar murder case to an Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) for further hearing.
- The case was listed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar.
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Menstrual Leave
- The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across India stating that the matter fell within the domain of policy.
- According to Live Law, the petition filed by Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala.
India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it.
- Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that 'lotus', the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritised the well-being of its people.
PM Modi in Shillong
- When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people, vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it.
Jairam Ramesh's remarks on CWC
- Members from Gandhi family skipped Steering Committee meeting, but there were 45 members who authorized Congress president to nominate CWC members.
- We held decisions whether polls should be held for CWC, but majority of the people decided that members should be nominated.
Jairam Ramesh's remarks on CWC
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address plenary session followed by Sonia Gandhi on January 24.
- Former Congress presidents, former Congress PMs will also get a role in Congress Working Committee.
Jairam Ramesh's remarks on CWC
- Congress's Steering Committee unanimously decides to authorise party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all CWC members
- Congress's constitution being amended to ensure representation to women, Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minorities and youth
PM Modi in Shillong
PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in poll-bound Meghalaya's Shillong
- Dammam bound Air India Express flight from Calicut diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical reasons lands safely at the airport.
- A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for the landing of this flight
Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
- Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.
- He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter.
Pawan Khera tenders unconditional apology over remarks against PM Modi
- Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an 'unconditional apology' for using 'inappropriate language' and alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference earlier this week.
Punit Goenka on NCLAT hearing
- Respect the decision by NCLAT, we remain committed to protecting interests of all stakeholders
- Focus continues to be on timely completion of Sony merger
- Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, the senior-most Judge of Gujarat High Court appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court with effect from February 26.
PM to hold a roadshow in Meghalaya
- BJP supporters gather in large numbers to welcome PM Narendra Modi as the PM will shortly hold a roadshow in Meghalaya's Shillong.
Taking collective call on CWC polls: Congress president Kharge
- As the Congress' steering committee started discussions on whether to hold elections for the party's working committee or not, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the members to freely express themselves and take a collective call on the crucial decision.
- As per PTI, the steering committee which replaced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, started discussions at the beginning of the 85th plenary session here and approved the agenda for the three-day conclave.
SC Dismisses Godrej & Boyce Appeal On Bullet Train Project
- SC To Godrej: Move HC For More Compensation For Bullet Train Land
NCLAT grants interim relief to Zee Entertainment
- NCLAT Stays Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee Entertainment
- NCLAT Will Hear The Case Again On March 29
- NCLAT Issues Notice To IndusInd Bank On Plea By Punit Goenka
NCLAT grants interim relief to Zee
- Zee shares as on February 24, 12.14pm
NCLAT grants interim relief to Zee
- NCLAT issues notice to IndusInd Bank on plea by Punit Goenka
- Case to be heard finally on March 29.
Flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
- The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
- The group of scientists, regulators and vaccine manufacturers meets twice a year to decide which strain of seasonal flu to include in the vaccine for the upcoming winter season, in this case for the northern hemisphere.
NCLAT on Zee Entertainment Insolvency
Nayyar: Zeel had an opportunity to file a reply from September 2022. They cannot now be given any indulgence.
Nayyar: IndusInd is a public institution over 180 crores now due
MCD House
Fresh poll to be held to elect members of standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi
Mobile phones will not be allowed in booth area during election of MCD panel members: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi
NCLAT on Zee Entertainment Insolvency
Nayyar: NCLT had held that Zee’s liability is for the entire loan amount of SITI and not just interest repayment
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to skip poll meeting for Congress Working Committee. The meeting is being held today in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
NCLAT begins hearing Zee Entertainment Insolvency
Sr Adv Rajeev Nayyar appears for IndusInd. He says Zee did not file a response at NCLT despite being given sufficient opportunity.
NCLAT begins hearing Zee Entertainment Insolvency
Rohatgi: Insolvency proceedings akin to civil death. ZEEL is a listed company, I have a scheme of amalgamation with Sony, and all necessary approvals available. But has hit a roadblock
SITI’s entire debt not recoverable from ZEEL
Rohatgi: Demand on Zee can be raised only if SITI fails to fails to keep a tranche of investment repayment
NCLAT begins hearing Zee Entertainment Insolvency
- Sr Adv Mukul Rohatgi appears for Punit Goenka, MD of Zee Entertainment
- Rohatgi: ZEEL is a corporate guarantor, not the debtor.
Comments by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors:
*The outlook for the global economy has improved in the recent months
*There is greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience a slow growth or a softer recession. Yet, uncertainties lie ahead of us
*We must promote greater global economic cooperation, position the global economy on a trajectory of strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth
*Our effort will be to entrench an unwavering faith in the G20 as a multilateral forum that can energise multilateralism to address the various global issues and challenges that confront us today
PM Modi at G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors:
* At this time, the world is facing serious economic difficulties
* Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with the aftereffects of COVID
* We are witnessing rising geo-political tensions in different parts of the world
* Food and energy security have become major concerns across the world
* Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels
* Trust in international financial institutions has eroded partly because they have been slow to reform themselves
* Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future
* Some recent innovations in digital finance pose risks of destabilization and misuse
* I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks
* Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too