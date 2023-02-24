Live News: Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM

February 24, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

PM Modi at G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors:



* At this time, the world is facing serious economic difficulties

* Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with the aftereffects of COVID

* We are witnessing rising geo-political tensions in different parts of the world

* Food and energy security have become major concerns across the world

* Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels

* Trust in international financial institutions has eroded partly because they have been slow to reform themselves

* Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future

* Some recent innovations in digital finance pose risks of destabilization and misuse

* I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks

* Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too