Live News: Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM

February 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The United States on February 24 announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, military-industrial complex and the country's access to semiconductors.

Thesanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities,including both Russian and third-country actorsacross Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that aresupporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said in a statement.