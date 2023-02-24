Live News: Won’t tolerate deviation from wordings agreed upon to condemn Ukraine war, but fully trust India: French FM

Senior DRDO official arrested in Odisha for allegedly sharing secret information related to India's defence sector with Pakistani spy, police have informed.
The Enforcement Directorate on February 24 conducted searches and attached various movable and immovable assets worth Rs 305.84 Crore of Joy Alukkas Verghese, Chairman of Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd, in a case relating to hawala under FEMA, 1999.
Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv Police has filed its reply in the bail plea of the accused actor Sheezan Khan and opposed the plea. Court has appointed a Special Public Prosecutor in the matter, after police's reply. The matter will be next heard on Monday, February 27.
Delhi | Ruckus again in MCD House as votes to elect six standing committee members are being counted. AAP and BJP councilors are raising slogans against each other.
South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat against England in the women's T20 World Cup semifinal on Friday.
The United States on February 24 announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, military-industrial complex and the country's access to semiconductors.
Thesanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities,including both Russian and third-country actorsacross Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that aresupporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said in a statement.
Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP received 138 votes in a poll of six members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee and the BJP received lesser.
He said: “AAP has 134 Councillors, one joined BJP. Since Congress Councillors were not here, it means there were some BJP Councillors who voted for AAP.”
-- Air India has announced plans to hire over 4200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.
-- The airline hired over 1900 cabin crew and 285 pilots between April 2022 and February 2023.
Bharat Electronics opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam
-- The war in Ukraine is not a regional issue but a global one.
-- Sanctions on Russia are reducing their revenues. So, we need to firmly implement the sanctions.
-- The suffering of developing countries should not be underestimated. So, debt restructuring is key. We need to implement the Common Framework.
-- France has been advocating the regulation of cryptocurrencies for many years. It is key to financial stability.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Bengaluru: “The wording of the condemnation of the war in Ukraine is a key point holding back consensus on the G20 official statement. France will oppose any step back from the wording agreed upon in Bali, Indonesia. But we fully trust India.”
He added: “We fully trust India to reach a strong communique and are happy to see India in the driving seat today. We share the view of PM Modi that this is not an era of war.”
NBCC India secures total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January 2023.