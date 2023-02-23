Live News: At G7 meet, Japan Finance Minister calls on other nations to sanction Russia

Live News Updates: Addressing the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki re-emphasised the “shared commitment to coordinated economic measures taken in response to Russia’s war of aggression”, and said: “Our sanctions have significantly undermined Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war…. In this context, we call on other countries to join our sanctions on Russia.”
FM Sitharaman interacts with Indonesian counterpart ahead of G20 finance ministers meet
-- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with Indonesian Finance Minister Dr Mulyani Indrawati ahead of the first G20 FMCBG meeting held in Bengaluru today.
-- During the course of the interaction, the FM highlighted the crucial role that Indonesia plays as a troika member and called for its support for ensuring a successful G20 India Presidency in 2023
-- Both Ministers exchanged also views on topics of global relevance such as debt sustainability, climate finance, health, food and energy security, and the need for greater global south cooperation.
India as G20 chair must underline need for rules-based international order amid Russia-Ukraine war: German minister
“G-20 in India symbolic of cooperation and multilateralism. Especially when we're witnessing a terrible war in Ukraine, it is of utmost importance that rules-based international order is maintained. India as the chair of G20 has the responsibility to underline this, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Bengaluru.
He added: “We have to make further efforts to completely isolate Russia from international markets to reduce its capability to continue this war against Ukraine.”
India working hard as G20 President with strong leadership: Japan Finance Minister
Addressing the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said: “There hasn't been much of a change with respect to Russia's war against Ukraine since last year. India is working hard as the G20 President and with strong leadership. We need to see what the official statement will say and whether a consensus will be reached. I don't want to pre-judge the statement and the negotiations.”
At G7 meet, Japan Finance Minister calls on other nations to sanction Russia
Addressing the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said: “We, together with the international community, remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine’s urgent short-term financing needs. We re-emphasize our shared commitment to our coordinated economic measures in response to Russia’s war of aggression.”
He added: “Our sanctions have significantly undermined Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war. We will continue to closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further actions as needed. We will also continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade or circumvent sanctions. In this context, we call on other countries to join our sanctions on Russia.”
Japan Finance Minister speaks at G7 meet in Bengaluru
Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki addressed the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru. He was joined by the Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Financial Stability Board.
Jaishankar on trade imbalance with China:
Indian corporates have not developed sourcing arrangements that should be supporting us
Sanofi India reports Q4 earnings
-- Net profit up 44.8% at Rs 130.9 cr Vs Rs 90.4 cr (YoY)
-- Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 671.9 cr Vs Rs 687.9 cr (YoY)
-- EBITDA up 31.2% at Rs 166.9 cr Vs Rs 127.2 cr (YoY)
-- Margin at 24.8% Vs 18.5% (YoY)
Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
Trust Indian Presidency to make G20 proceedings productive: EU ambassador
“When it comes to G20, inevitably, we are not in a business-as-usual situation, and this will impact G20. But we trust the Indian Presidency to make G20 proceedings productive in that respect,” the Ambassador of the European Union to India said.
News Live Update: Australia opt to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup
Bateman, Bridges, and Zendaya to present at SAG Awards
Zendaya, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges, and Aubrey Plaza will be among the presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards set to be held on February 26.
This is the 29th annual ceremony of the award function that honours the best performances on film and television.
No change in recruitment procedure for Agniveers
"No change in syllabus or test pattern that will be used for the online common entrance examination (CEE), the first level of screening in recruitment procedure for Agniveers," says top Army official
Democracy in threat, says Congress President over Pawan Khera's arrest
I’m happy with SC order, it's a tight slap on their face. I condemn this action by BJP. In Parliament also, we were stopped from raising issues.They’re trying to eliminate freedom of speech. Democracy in threat: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Chief
When Congress plenary session is happening in Chhattisgarh, our leaders are being raided by ED & IT. They (BJP) want to stop this session from happening but people of Chhattisgarh along with govt here are working towards conducting this session: Kharge
That was shocking,outrageous. Nothing Pawan (Khera) did or said warranted deplaning, arrest, detention. Glad SC has given him bail. There is no reason to jail someone for a joke. We don't have a law here that you can't make jokes about the PM: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Raipur
LIVE News Alert: Olectra Greentech develops Hydrogen bus in technical partnership with Reliance
Tajikistan earthquake: PM Modi takes stock of situation
PM Modi has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan. India is in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant GoI bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance: Sources to ANI
US FDA concludes inspection at Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility at Indore
The FDA had issued form 483 containing one observation
Khalistan supporters protest in Amritsar, threaten Amit Shah
Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De said: “Amit Shah had said that he won't let theKhalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding 'Hindu Rashtra', then I'll see if he remains HM.”
He added: “False news being circulated that a policeman was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24 hours, Tufan Singh should be released. We won't even wait for 24 hours.”
Here’s what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said global energy markets, cap on Russian oil
Speaking about global energy markets, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “In December, the United States and our coalition implemented a cap on the price of Russian crude oil. And earlier this month, we placed caps on the prices of Russian refined products like diesel and fuel oil. So far, we see clear signs that our policy is working to reduce Russian revenues and stabilize global energy markets.”
She added: “Even as global oil prices have remained relatively stable over the past few months, Russian oil prices have fallen substantially. Last month, the Kremlin’s oil revenue was nearly 60 percent lower than in the immediate aftermath of the invasion. We have continued to see emerging markets negotiate steep discounts on Russian oil – which keeps oil on the global market but sharply reduces the Kremlin’s take.”
Putin’s war has been a strategic failure for Kremlin, says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “When Vladimir Putin launched his brutal assault one year ago, some believed that Russia would secure a quick and decisive victory over Kyiv. Putin himself thought that he would achieve a victory “at minimal cost,” in the words of CIA director Bill Burns. One year later, Putin’s war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin. Ukraine still stands. And NATO and our global coalition stand united behind it.”
She added: “Ukraine has mounted a heroic resistance…. The United States and our allies are proud to support the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom. The United States has provided over $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lauds FM Sitharaman
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on February 23: “I’d first like to thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her leadership of the G20 during India’s presidency.”
NAVDEX2023 defence exhibition | UAE naval forces briefed about capabilities of BrahMos cruise missile
BrahMos Aerospace chief Atul Rane today briefed UAE naval forces commander Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, about the capabilities of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and its advantages at the ongoing NAVDEX2023 defence exhibition in UAE.
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court
- Supreme Court asks Congress leader Pawan Khera to be released on interim bail by Delhi Court
- The order of SC will remain operational till Tuesday.
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court
- SC directs Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera.
- SC issues notice to States of Assam and UP.
Sanjay Raut, MP, Uddhav Thackeray Faction on Pawan Khera arrest
- They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides & Cong leaders were raided by ED & CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is emergency only.
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court
- ASG says it is a calculated statement against a duly elected PM of the country
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court
- ASG plays the audio in the CJI’s court.
Pawan Khera case in Supreme Court
- Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appears for the government. Asks the court to see the video to ascertain whether Khera made the statement by mistake
Senior Advocate AM Singhvi | Pawan Khera case
- Any amount of political dialogue or free speech cannot amount to an offence of promoting enemity
Senior Advocate AM Singhvi | Pawan Khera case
- Khera said it’s a slip of a tongue, he was arrested while boarding a flight to Chattisgarh.
Pawan Khera case: Hearing begins at Supreme Court
- Singhvi says Assam police took Khera from Delhi airport
- Singhvi: I don’t believe in crossing boundaries, he should not have said this. But if a person does cross boundaries this cannot be the reaction
- Pawan Khera moves SC, seeks consolidation of FIRs
Vladimir Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
- President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay increased attention to boosting its nuclear forces by deploying a much delayed new intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines.
- A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has signalled he is ready to rip up the architecture of nuclear arms control - including the big powers' moratorium on nuclear testing - unless the West backs off in Ukraine.
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
- An earthquake of about 6.8 magnitude shook eastern Tajikistan at 5:37 a.m. (0037 GMT) on Thursday, Tajik authorities said, which was felt in China and other neighbouring countries.
Pawan Khera arrest Update: What does the Delhi police say?
- A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam..
- Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police..
- Necessary legal action shall follow.
Pawan Khera arrest Update
- Pawan Khera will be produced in Dwarka Court for transit remand.
- AM Singhvi Senior Advocate mentioned the plea before CJI Chandrachud.
- The plea seeks for consolidation of FIRs filed against Khera in various states . Matter to be mentioned again at 3
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen LIVE
- The official G20 statement is still under negotiations. But it contains strong language on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- We are going to strengthen the sanctions on Russia. The sanctions imposed so far have had a significant impact.
- The price cap on Russian oil is clearly and substantially reducing Russia's revenues. So Russia is clearly suffering.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen LIVE
- My conversations with my Chinese counterpart have been constructive with regards to the debt situation of countries like Sri Lanka.
- We intend to put forward a candidate to lead the World Bank now that the nomination process is open.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen LIVE
- We want to accelerate the evolution of multilateral development banks.
- I am hopeful China will understand the needs of countries like Zambia when it comes to their debt.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen LIVE
- We need to work together to lower the debt overhang for many countries.
- I am looking forward to robust discussions on a common debt restructuring framework.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Russia
- Putin's immoral war has exacerbated stress on food security systems
- The caps on prices of Russian fuel products are showing clear signs of working by reducing Russia's revenues and stabilising global oil markets.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on G20
- Forums like G20 are important for macroeconomic cooperation.
- A number of vulnerable countries continue to face distress. We are not out of the woods yet.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Ukraine Russia crisis
- President Biden has said the US will stand with Ukraine for as long as needed.
- During my time here in India for the G20 meetings, continued support for Ukraine will be a key focus area for me.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Ukraine Russia crisis
- February 24 marks one year of Russia's illegal war on Ukraine.
- Putin's war has been a failure. Ukraine has put forward a heroic resistance.
- The US and it's allies are proud to support the Ukrainians in the war.
- Our economic assistance is helping Ukraine continue to resist Russia and keep it's government running.
- The sanctions imposed on Russia has seen it's economy becoming increasingly isolated and putting pressure on its productive capacity.
Pawan Khera deplaning incident: IndiGo says following advice of authorities
- Amid a political furore over Congress leader Pawan Khera being deplaned at Delhi airport from its Raipur-bound flight, IndiGo on Thursday said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.
- "The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the carrier said in a statement.
Passengers on Delhi-Raipur flight asked to deboard by Indigo staff, to be put on another flight
- Passengers on the IndiGo Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight.
- This came after the Congress claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.
Case filed against Congress leader Pawan Khera
- We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court: Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI
Case filed against Congress leader Pawan Khera
- A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district
- A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case: Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI
Congress claims Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight
- I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come. I don't know why I am being stopped: Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI
Bombay HC quashes money laundering case filed against Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal & his wife by by ED
- Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under PMLA after taking cognisance of the Mumbai police’s FIR related to alleged cheating by Goyal and others against a travel company in 2020.