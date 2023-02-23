Live News: At G7 meet, Japan Finance Minister calls on other nations to sanction Russia

FM Sitharaman interacts with Indonesian counterpart ahead of G20 finance ministers meet
-- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with Indonesian Finance Minister Dr Mulyani Indrawati ahead of the first G20 FMCBG meeting held in Bengaluru today.
-- During the course of the interaction, the FM highlighted the crucial role that Indonesia plays as a troika member and called for its support for ensuring a successful G20 India Presidency in 2023
-- Both Ministers exchanged also views on topics of global relevance such as debt sustainability, climate finance, health, food and energy security, and the need for greater global south cooperation.
“G-20 in India symbolic of cooperation and multilateralism. Especially when we're witnessing a terrible war in Ukraine, it is of utmost importance that rules-based international order is maintained. India as the chair of G20 has the responsibility to underline this, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Bengaluru.
He added: “We have to make further efforts to completely isolate Russia from international markets to reduce its capability to continue this war against Ukraine.”
Addressing the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said: “There hasn't been much of a change with respect to Russia's war against Ukraine since last year. India is working hard as the G20 President and with strong leadership. We need to see what the official statement will say and whether a consensus will be reached. I don't want to pre-judge the statement and the negotiations.”
At G7 meet, Japan Finance Minister calls on other nations to sanction Russia
Addressing the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru, Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said: “We, together with the international community, remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine’s urgent short-term financing needs. We re-emphasize our shared commitment to our coordinated economic measures in response to Russia’s war of aggression.”
He added: “Our sanctions have significantly undermined Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war. We will continue to closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further actions as needed. We will also continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade or circumvent sanctions. In this context, we call on other countries to join our sanctions on Russia.”
Japan Finance Minister speaks at G7 meet in Bengaluru
Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki addressed the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Bengaluru. He was joined by the Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Financial Stability Board.
Indian corporates have not developed sourcing arrangements that should be supporting us
-- Net profit up 44.8% at Rs 130.9 cr Vs Rs 90.4 cr (YoY)
-- Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 671.9 cr Vs Rs 687.9 cr (YoY)
-- EBITDA up 31.2% at Rs 166.9 cr Vs Rs 127.2 cr (YoY)
-- Margin at 24.8% Vs 18.5% (YoY)
Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
“When it comes to G20, inevitably, we are not in a business-as-usual situation, and this will impact G20. But we trust the Indian Presidency to make G20 proceedings productive in that respect,” the Ambassador of the European Union to India said.
News Live Update: Australia opt to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup
Zendaya, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges, and Aubrey Plaza will be among the presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards set to be held on February 26.
This is the 29th annual ceremony of the award function that honours the best performances on film and television.