Live News: At G7 meet, Japan Finance Minister calls on other nations to sanction Russia

February 23, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

FM Sitharaman interacts with Indonesian counterpart ahead of G20 finance ministers meet

-- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with Indonesian Finance Minister Dr Mulyani Indrawati ahead of the first G20 FMCBG meeting held in Bengaluru today.

-- During the course of the interaction, the FM highlighted the crucial role that Indonesia plays as a troika member and called for its support for ensuring a successful G20 India Presidency in 2023

-- Both Ministers exchanged also views on topics of global relevance such as debt sustainability, climate finance, health, food and energy security, and the need for greater global south cooperation.