World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold in World Athletics Championships 2023

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history again on August 27 as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 28, took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the world class javelin thrower for his latest gold. "Neeraj Chopra 'exemplifies excellence' wrote the prime minister, lauding
The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023
Chopra, also known as the "Golden boy", dominated the competition, marking his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, which was later followed by 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.
Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem bagged the silver, throwing his season's best at 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) of Czech Republic got the bronze.