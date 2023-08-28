World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold in World Athletics Championships 2023

Aug 28, 2023 / 08:15 am

World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history again on August 27 as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 28, took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the world class javelin thrower for his latest gold. "Neeraj Chopra 'exemplifies excellence' wrote the prime minister, lauding