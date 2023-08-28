English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 28, 2023 / 08:15 am

    World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold in World Athletics Championships 2023

    World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem bagged the silver, throwing his season's best at 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) of Czech Republic got the bronze.

    World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history again on August 27 as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final.


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 28, took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the world class javelin thrower for his latest gold. "Neeraj Chopra 'exemplifies excellence' wrote the prime minister, lauding

    him for his excellent performance at the Championships.

    Chopra, also known as the "Golden boy", dominated the competition, marking his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, which was later followed by 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

    Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem bagged the silver, throwing his season's best at 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) of Czech Republic got the bronze.

    • World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold in World Athletics Championships 2023
      Golden boy Chopra had a foul to start with, which was later followed by 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. (Image: Reuters)
      Moneycontrol.com
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market