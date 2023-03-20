 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India summons top UK diplomat after Khalistan supporters take down national flag in London

Mar 20, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Videos shared on social media showed a group chanting pro-Khalistan slogans outside the High Commission of Indian in London and holding up pamphlets supporting separatist Amritpal Singh.

Protesters waving Khalistani flags gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 and took down the national flag, while voicing support for separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

Videos shared on social media showed a group chanting pro-Khalistan slogans and holding up pamphlets saying "we want justice for Amritpal Singh".

The Ministry of External Affairs registered its "strong protest" against the incident, criticising the UK's "indifference" towards the safety of Indian diplomatic premises and staff.

"The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India’s strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day," the foreign ministry said in a statement.