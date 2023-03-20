India summons top UK diplomat after Khalistan supporters take down national flag in London

(Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI/Twitter)

Protesters waving Khalistani flags gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 and took down the national flag, while voicing support for separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

Videos shared on social media showed a group chanting pro-Khalistan slogans and holding up pamphlets saying "we want justice for Amritpal Singh".

The Ministry of External Affairs registered its "strong protest" against the incident, criticising the UK's "indifference" towards the safety of Indian diplomatic premises and staff.

"The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India’s strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention," it added.

MEA said the British Government should urgently arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident and introduce strict measures to avoid a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner in India tweeted: "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the HCI (High Commission of India), London. Totally unacceptable."

The London protests took place amid a manhunt for Amritpal Singh in Punjab. The search for him entered the third day on March 20, with internet services in Punjab staying suspended.

The police have so far arrested more than 100 associates of Singh.

Singh, 30, and his armed supporters, had stormed a police station last month in Ajnala near Amritsar, after one of their aides was arrested in an assault and kidnapping case.